Webster Police Chief Joe Rieger announces retirement

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) – After serving in the Webster Police Department for over three decades, Webster Police Chief Joe Rieger announced on Facebook on Monday that he will be retiring.

“It has been a great honor and privilege to serve as your Chief of Police for nearly six years. However the time has come for me to retire from the Wester Police Department and pass the leadership torch to someone else,” Rieger wrote in the post.

Rieger said he expects to remain in his current position until mid-January, assisting with the transition process for the new chief.

“I am thankful for all the opportunities that have been extended to me throughout my career. The decision to retire has been bittersweet for me. I am looking forward to retirement, but I will miss serving the public in this role and the camaraderie that exists among police officers.”