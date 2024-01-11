ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Webster man was arrested and indicted for the hit-and-run crash which killed a bicyclist in August.

Ryan Laduca, 36, was arrested December 28 and indicted on charges of leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in a person’s death and tampering with physical evidence, police announced Thursday.

Pamela Rubenstein, 57, was biking on Klem Road August 22 when a car left the roadway and hit her, investigators said. She was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and died two days later.

Police said they identified the driver and found the vehicle involved in the crash within days, but no charges were filed until late last month.