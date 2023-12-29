ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — At the end of February, the EMS service that runs the ambulances in the Town of Webster says it will stop that service unless some agreement can be made.

The announcement comes after Northeast Quadrant Advanced Life Support EMS services says the Webster Town Board has declined to provide them with meaningful funding to ensure that they can remain a community-based service.

They add they originally asked for $60,000 in temporary assistance since their services had been stretched thin throughout the pandemic, and haven’t been able to bounce back since.

“We have now asked for more than a year and have not had any resolution and now we are out of money,” said Syed Ashmed Mustafa, president of Northeast Quadrant Advanced Life Support, Inc. “That’s a reality. So the hope is that in 90 days we can get logical heads back to the table and find a solution.”

The EMS service says even if they stop the ambulance service, they’ll continue to offer other forms of EMS care.