Webster Central School District Superintendent Carmen Gumina retiring

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In a letter send to parents, Webster Central School District Superintendent Dr. Carmen Gumina announced he is retiring.

“Just a few days ago, I notified our board of my intent to retire as of tomorrow. It has become more certain to me over the last few weeks that this is the best decision for me, my family, and the district. I will certainly be around to help in the immediate transition as Brian Neenan takes over as interim superintendent,” Gumina wrote.

The letter went out on Thursday, stating that he intends to retire on Friday.

Read full letter below:

Good morning everyone,

I am so incredibly thankful for each of you and all that we’ve accomplished during my seven years as superintendent, especially over the past 14 months as we transitioned from “normal school” to emergency/remote classes last spring and then to “hybrid/remote” in September and finally back to “sorta normal” school for our elementary kids.

I have typed, deleted, and retyped the words of this letter and the words have ranged from sadness, to anger, to dismay, and peace. The truth is, there’s nothing I can write that won’t be called ironic or misquoted, analyzed, mocked, and even turned around because when people have an agenda or narrative based in cruelty, they’ll use what they can to tear down and destroy. So, I’ll speak from my heart and hope it lands on the ones that are open.

I’m incredibly proud and happy with the connections that you’ve allowed me to make with you. I am a better person because of the time you’ve allowed me to share stories with your students, watching them perform on stage and on the field, and hearing your own stories about how this profession is our noble cause. I am a better person because of the time I have spent in your classrooms watching you share your passion for learning with your students. And, I am a better person because of the time I spent simply talking with you in hallways, doorways, and classrooms. We have been a district committed to joy, compassion, and learning; so many of you embody that.

It is ironic how true words rarely change people’s perceptions when falsities do, and so I am trying to write this message not to sway or persuade, but simply to say thank you to those who supported me, my girls, and my visions for kids and our One Webster community. The outpouring of support my family and I have received over the past week has been incredibly humbling, and for a moment I was almost tempted to stay in my role until at least Adriana graduated from Fredonia, but I’ve realized that I just don’t have the fight left in my soul. My “tank” is empty, and I think it’s because I’ve left everything out there in the district with you and the students. And I’m at my absolute best when my energy level is annoyingly high and positive, and if that is no longer there, it is time for someone else to have this amazing role to work alongside you.

I have loved my time (over 31 years) here in Webster. Many of you were my students, and some of you were even my high school classmates. I would do anything for our community and for you, and now the “anything” means to move on.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all that you’ve done for me. I am such a better person because of your patience, encouragement, and willingness to take the risks that I’ve asked you to take. I may be losing my voice as a standing superintendent, but not as a lifelong educator. And, as an educator, I implore and challenge you all to find your voice and continue to raise it for decency, compassion, and kindness… obviously for our students, but also for each other.

Leadership matters. Hopefully, you have positive memories of what my leadership has meant for you and our community.

I love you guys.

Gratefully,

Carmen

