WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There will be two public meetings on the fairlife project in the town of Webster in the next seven days (as of the time of publication of this article). Both meetings are scheduled be live-streamed.

The meeting on August 24 is a workshop meeting. A previous release from the town had a State Environmental Quality Review Act resolution listed, but in a release Tuesday, that item was removed. Discussion on grant applications remains on the agenda for the 24th.

According to New York State, SEQR means:

SEQR requires all local, regional, and state government agencies to equally examine the environmental impacts along with the social and economic considerations for a certain project, or action, during their discretionary review. Agencies must follow the multi-step SEQR Decision Process, which requires them to assess the environmental significance of all actions they have the power to approve, fund, or directly assume. If an action consists of multiple phases, sets of activities, or if separate agencies are involved, SEQR requires agencies jointly consider these cumulative impacts during their review. Segmentation of an action into smaller components for an individual review contradicts the intent of the law and may result in legal action.

The plot of land that this new facility would go on is about 100 acres of quiet, fairly untouched land.

As for the 29th, it’s a zoning meeting, when variances to decorative fencing will be discussed.

Earlier this year, New York State announced that fairlife, a massive dairy product company, would be opening a massive facility off Route 104.

There the Coca-Cola subsidiary will process millions of gallons of product, and then package and ship from there. The plant would hire 250 workers, and the company has told News 8 that they would be buying local milk.

It is scheduled to open in late 2025.