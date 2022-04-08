WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The United States Marshals Service in the Western District of New York are searching for an abducted 11 month old.

According to authorities, Adrienne Grace Marean, 35, was charged on March 7 by the Bridgeport Police Department in West Virginia for allegedly violating a Harrison County Family Court Order.

Police say Marean was ordered to transfer custody of a minor in February 2022 and is believed to have fled the Harrison County area with the child.

Marean was last seen in the areas of Western Pennsylvania, Dunkirk and Fredonia and could

possibly be in Webster as police say they have family in the area.

Marean is believed to be driving a gray Toyota Prius with New York license plate, JJR1907.

Marean is described as a white female, approximately 5’7″ tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. The child, Iris Chidester, is an 11 month old white female with brown hair and brown eyes.

The U.S. Marshals are asking anyone with information to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 304-623-0486 or 911. Tips may also be submitted via the USMS Tips app.