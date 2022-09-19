WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A suspect was arrested after a shooting in Webster sent two people to the hospital Saturday.

According to the Webster Police Department, a woman and juvenile boy were dropped off at Rochester General Hospital around 10:00 a.m. Saturday with gunshot wounds. Investigators learned the two had been shot on Kircher Park in the Village of Webster.

Police interviewing people at the scene determined Trevon Whitfield, 28, “recklessly discharged” a gun, hitting the woman in her buttocks and the child in his leg. Investigators say their injuries are not life-threatening.

Trevon Whitfield

Whitfield was arrested and charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say Whitfield had a prior felony robbery conviction, and was not legally allowed to possess a firearm. He was arraigned and taken to the Monroe County Jail.