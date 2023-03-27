ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The sweetest story of the weekend brought bunnies, chicks, and sugar galore to the City of Rochester.

This Rochester event glistened with the colors of the rainbow, all for a good cause.

This was the eighth annual Greater Rochester Peep show, which raises funds for twelve local non-profits. It also featured over 100 artworks and dioramas, all made with Peeps marshmallow treats.

Michael Grenier is the President of the Webster Chest (and Head Peep), and said the event is great for families.

“The big thing is, this is a really great party for kids!” he said. “Something for the whole family to do, something to bring the kids to. And the kids love it…you want to take them to an art gallery and have them look at 100 works of art, they’re gonna be tuggin’ your arms to get out…100 displays made out of marshmallow peeps…they’re still going in the end!”

Thousands of community members came out for todays event, which was held at the Webster Recreation Center.

“It’s been a really great time, so many people are nice!” one child attendee named Scarlett said. “There’s lots of great things to see, and, that’s all!”

Admission was free, and there was no cost to enter a personal display.