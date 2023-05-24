WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Webster is planning to make some much needed upgrades to their Water Pollution Control Facility starting in the next couple of months.

The wastewater treatment plant in Webster is set to transform from a water pollution control facility into a water resources recovery facility. Chief Operator Rick Kenealy says this will involve upgrading much of their current technologies as well as implementing new ones.

“It’s a different way of looking at what we’re doing here as we’re taking the nutrients and the resources from the waste coming in and returning it back to the earth via nitrogen, phosphorus back through a fertilizer which we’ll produce here instead of landfill cover,” said Kenealy.

From equipment upgrades to producing a fertilizer that can be used by local agriculture, this transformation will allow the plant to be much more sustainable and reduce greenhouse gas emissions and natural gas usage at the facility.

“We need to continue to invest in our infrastructure for not only residents but for economic development because if we don’t keep our facility up and running then we can’t take in excess waste,” he added.

Kenealy adds wastewater is often “a forgotten industry,” and one without the cleanest reputation: which is why they’re offering tours of the facility to help the public better understand the process.

“As we know across New York State, the country’s infrastructure needed to be upgraded in wastewater and water and that’s what we’re looking forward to doing here. It’s nice to know people are interested in what we’re doing and the value we’re bringing to the environment,” Kenealy says.

With the town having finished phase one of these upgrades back in 2022, they’re planning to start phase two of this plan within the next 60 days.

Tours are still open for the public and going on through the end of May, the public is encouraged to sign up on the Town of Webster website.