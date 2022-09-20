WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Students in Webster got a break from the classroom Tuesday to take part in the 33rd annual Conservation Field Days at Ellison Park.

Under the program, children across Monroe County have the opportunity to learn outside for three days in a row.

The Conservation Field Days include topics such as weather, wildlife and local agriculture. Organizers say its an effective learning experience.

“It’s hands-on,” said Jacob Kearney, a conservation program specialist at the Monroe County Conservation District. “We really don’t want them just sitting down and learning. We want them to be engaged, to hopefully inspire them when they get older. “