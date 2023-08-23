ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Webster police are asking for help as they search for leads in a hit and run from Tuesday evening.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on Klem Road near Five Mile Line Road. Police have not released any details on the number of victims or injuries.

They’re asking neighbors living in that area to check their home surveillance cameras for footage of a gray four-door sedan.

News 8 spoke with a resident in the area who says this stretch of road has always been a concern.

“I see a lot of people hugging the white breakdown line, and that’s not good,” Lewis Whipple said. “You go out to get your mail, are you going to get hit? Because we have to go up to the road to get the mail. It’s a concern. It’s a concern for everybody. The lady in front of me, she was going to go for a walk before this woman got hit up here.”

Anyone with information surrounding the hit and run is asked to call 911.