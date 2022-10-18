ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A portion of East Main Street in the Village of Webster is closed for large police investigation.
East Main Street was closed Tuesday evening from Phillips Road to North/South Avenue. A shelter in place order was issued for those in the area.
The Webster Police Department released a statement at 8:15 p.m. saying the incident was contained.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Statement from the Webster Police Department
The Webster Police Department along with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police and Irondequoit Police Department are currently working on an active investigation in the Village of Webster. The incident is contained and traffic is shut down on East Main Street from Phillips Road to North/South Avenue in the four corners of the Village of Webster. A shelter in place has been issued to those in the area. Please stay clear of the East Main Street until further notice. No foot or vehicular traffic will be allowed through.