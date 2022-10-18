ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A portion of East Main Street in the Village of Webster is closed for large police investigation.

East Main Street was closed Tuesday evening from Phillips Road to North/South Avenue. A shelter in place order was issued for those in the area.

The Webster Police Department released a statement at 8:15 p.m. saying the incident was contained.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Statement from the Webster Police Department