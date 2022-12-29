The Monroe County Legislature voted 17-12 to adopt a controversial new redistricting map on October 21.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new dog park will be built at Webster Park along Lake Road, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced Thursday.

According to Bello, the one-and-a-half-acre park will consist of a grass lot with agility equipment and drinking stations. The park will also be divided — with one area of the park for larger dogs and the other for smaller dogs.

The dog park is the latest project in the county’s “Go Outside Monroe Initiative,” Bello said.

“The addition of a dog park at Webster Park is the latest in our $16.6 million Go Outside

Monroe Initiative,” said Bello. “Which is modernizing our entire parks system with fresh amenities that reflect the needs of our entire community.”

Construction of the park is funded by a $250,000 grant secured by Assemblymember Jen Lunsford, who said that additions such as these are what bring the community together.

“Dog parks allow dogs and dog-owners alike to enjoy a leash-free park experience,” Lunsford said. “I am happy to have been able to provide state support for the construction of this new space.”

Monroe County said the dog park will be finished by next summer.