Maa’s Diner in Webster to close for good by month’s end, cites pandemic as cause

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A popular breakfast spot in Webster will close for good by the end of the month.

In a post on Facebook this week, Maa’s Diner announced “We have had to make the unfortunate decision to close our doors permanently on October 31, 2021.”

The family-owned restaurant on Empire Boulevard in Webster cited the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the “unforeseen circumstances” of which, as the cause for the upcoming closure.

“The Maa’s family has not come to this decision easily, and we would like to thank you all for the support these last eight years,” the post said. “We will miss all of our loving and supportive customers and value the time we were able to share with you all.”