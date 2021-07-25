Local artists headline Webster’s 48th Waterfront Art Festival

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In the 48th annual installment of the historic Waterfront Art Festival, dozens of local music artists and unique vendors showcased their work at the Town of Webster Sunday.

Best known for its display of fine arts and homemade crafts, Webster’s Waterfront Art Festival held its first show in 1973. This year, the event was attended by local families and groups who travelled to experience the local artist lineup that headlined the festival.

Some regional artists had the opportunity to share their work for the first time since 2020.

“I really missed going out and talking to people and I heard about this show and I thought especially after the last year and a half it would be a nice just be to around people,” local artist Andrea Masse said. “I think it’s wonderful because you get feedback right away from people, you can see it on their faces if they like a thing.”

On top of the music, the Waterfront Art Festival invited several vendors — ranging from finger-food trucks to stations with handcrafted good for sale. The event also featured a beer and wine tasting-tent.

Organizers responsible for the show believe the vendors were the star of the show.

“We bring in vendors typically pre-COVID from all over the country,” Waterfront Art Festival Organizer Richard Boyan. “We have a lot of vendors who have been with us for 15 to 20 years.”

Webster’s famous arts festival was held for two days with a $3 admission ticket and is set to return next summer.