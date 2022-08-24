WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new boutique in Webster is giving small business owners the opportunity to move their sales from being solely online and in craft shows, to in-store. Holly Pearson opened her boutique, Holly-wood Decorative Creations back in May after succeeding in her own pandemic business venture of selling wooden home décor.

“Things that you see here aren’t things that you’ll find anywhere else,” Pearson said. “I wanted to be able to help people out and display their products a little bit more, and give them a foot up.”

Pearson has a wide range of products in her boutique, with items like customized cups, playdoh, specialty bags, jewelry, Bills merch, and so much more. The boutique houses goodies from thirty vendors in the Western New York area, with every single one either a woman or a minority — an aspect of her business that Pearson made a point to highlight.

“I feel like women and minorities get looked over a lot as a small business. I think that it’s definitely a great thing for people to be able to come to one place and be able to find more of a small business aspect,” she said. “It makes this whole space have a different feel. It has a different atmosphere and I love coming here everyday.”

Pearson encourages folks to shop small, saying the experience can be rewarding because not only are you supporting a local business, you’re supporting a local family.

“It’s a great feeling to know that you can help not only one person, but you’re helping a full family as well,” Pearson said.

Pearson is always looking for new vendors to display in her store. If you would like to become one, you can reach out to her on social media.

If you would like to go and check out the boutique for yourself, Holly-wood Decorative Creations is located in Webster’s Baytowne Plaza and is open 11am-7pm Wednesday through Friday.