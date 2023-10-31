WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two restaurant items are on the schedule for a town of Webster public meeting on November 7.

First, developer Marathon Engineering has requested final site plan approval for the old Hegedorns Plaza. It’s an issue that is listed as tabled on the agenda.

Previously, a sign posted on the old Hegedorn’s door said that Webster Wine and Spirits would move into one of these areas as well as Bill Gray’s Tap Room, which will be moving its operations there from next door.

The third spot is still being negotiated.

The second restaurant item on the agenda is a discussion of a new Popeyes that could be coming to 925 Hard Road. The developer is seeking an initial sketch plan review.