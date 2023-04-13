ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Webster town officials looking to revitalize the Hamlet of West Webster are dealing with environmental concerns at 600 Ridge Road.

The town supervisor says chemicals were found under the ground in the area, some of which may have been from a former gas station that used to be there. Despite some of the findings, he says they’re hopeful.

“The testing that was done on that site is just part of an overall plan that’s going over there,” Webster Town Supervisor Tom Flaherty said. “That includes a grant that the town was awarded from the state two years ago to relook at traffic patterns around that whole neighborhood. But also we’ve applied for grants to restore some of the buildings there, including 600 Ridge Road.”

Flaherty said the full plan for the West Webster Hamlet revitalization will be available in May.