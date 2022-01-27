Farewell to The Bayside Pub, a community staple for nearly 40 years

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s the end of an era. The Bayside Pub in Webster has been in business for nearly four decades, but this Sunday it’s last call for the community staple.

“It’s like a rollercoaster of emotions,” owner Rob Buono said.

Bayside Pub located at 279 Lake Road in Webster will officially be no more come January 30.

“It’s very sad when you spend your whole career at a place that you love and you’re leaving not on your terms, but on someone else’s terms,” Buono said.

Buono has worked at the Pub since it opened around 1986. The building the pub inhabits has been around for nearly 75 years. Before it was the restaurant it is today, it used to be Peg’s Hots and the Clam Shack.

“I have people that have been here. They’ve had children and they brought their kids here and now their kids are bringing their kids. So to see infants or three generations,” Buono said.

But now the pub is set to be demolished as the town of Webster starts their flood mitigation project to raise road levels.

“It’s unfortunate that we have so many smart people in this world and the best solution that they came up with was knocked the building down when clearly there’s a demand. Places like this, they’re a dying breed. And what makes them unique is not the shack that it is, but the charm, personally, that holds inside the box,” Buono said.

After the town’s project is complete, Bayside Pub won’t have first dips on the space.

The Town of Webster said in a statement, “With the investment of public dollars into a new structure, the Town has the legal responsibility to ensure a fair and equitable process is made to allow for operation of the new building. It is the Town’s hope that we receive several viable applications for consideration, including from the current operators of the Bayside Pub.”

Darrell Brundage has been a loyal customer of Bayside’s for years.

“The town is just kind of tearing apart the community down here at the edge of the water here in Webster. You’re taking away the only place on the Bay in Webster that you have to come and hang out with your community, hang out with your neighbors,” Brundage said.

Connie Heid has worked at Bayside for 18 years.

“It’s my happy place. I love being here. The people that come down here, I’ve seen their children grow up, and it’s just one big family,” Heid said, “This place is rambly shambly, but it’s the heart of everybody.”

The Bayside Pub will be throwing a big party Saturday night to say farewell. They are inviting anyone in the community to come out and celebrate with them.