WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A dirt bike driver was arrested Wednesday, after police say he swerved in and out of traffic and nearly hit multiple school buses.

According to the Webster Police Department, Xavier Deleon, 20, was seen weaving around traffic on Publishers Parkway at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday. Traffic control officers posted at the exit of RL Thomas High School tried to wave him down, telling him to stop, but investigators say he continued swerving around cars and school buses.

Police said Deleon then drove into the parking lot of Willink Middle School, where students were boarding buses.

Officers weren’t able to get Deleon to stop, but they eventually found the dirt bike stalled in the Mirror Show Management parking lot on Hard Road. Police say Deleon ran from officers, and was taken into custody.

Deleon was charged with reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child, along with traffic violations. He is scheduled to appear in court on October 5.