ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Construction has begun on a new dog park at Webster Park!

The park, announced by Monroe County Executive Adam Bello Wednesday, will be located in Webster along Lake Road. It will have agility equipment and drinking stations within its 1.5-acre layout.

Separate areas will be in place for both large dogs and small dogs. According to Monroe County, dog parks allow owners who want to exercise their dogs in a leash-free and safe environment. They add it also prevents unwanted encounters with unleashed dogs, and other park users.

The dog park is expected to open closer to the end of October.

This will be Monroe County’s third dog park. The other two active locations are at Ellison Park, and Greece Canal Park.

For more information on how to register for dog parks within the county, click here.