Community members come together to clean up memorial for fallen West Webster firefighters. (Evan Bellavia / News 8 WROC)

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Around 20 people came out to West Webster Sunday to clean up the memorial for West Webster Fire Department Lieutenant Michael Chiapperini and Firefighter Tomasz Kaczowka.

Kaczowka, 19, and Lt. Chiapperini, 43, were shot and killed in 2012 while responding to a fire on Lake Road on Christmas Eve. Two other firefighters, Joseph Hofstetter and Ted Scardino, were also injured that day, but survived.

Organizers says the memorial had grass and weeds that were overgrown, and it was time to clean it up.

David Lippa, who organizes the event, said this was done in an effort to show the West Webster Fire Department that the two fallen firefighters have not been forgotten.

(Evan Bellavia / News 8 WROC)

“This shows that the community does care about our first responders,” Lippa said. “Especially our firefighters that are running into buildings as we are running out. We can’t forget what they do.”

This is the second year the community has come together for the cleanup, with attendance improving, Lippa said.

“West Webster Firemen came down to help out,” Lippa said. “My name might be tied to it, but it’s not about me. It’s about everyone who showed up today.”