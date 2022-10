A car crashed into an ambulance in the Webster Lowe’s parking lot on October 5.

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A second wave of first responders was called to Five Mile Line Road Wednesday, when a car crashed into an ambulance in the Lowe’s parking lot.

According to Webster police, the ambulance responded to a medical call at the location Wednesday afternoon. The driver of another vehicle had an unrelated medical incident behind the wheel, crashing into the ambulance.

Police say there were no serious injuries.