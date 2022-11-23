ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 51st annual Webster Turkey Trot will be held Thanksgiving morning at Webster Park.

The event, organized by YellowJacket Racing and Fleet Feet Rochester, began in 1972 as a workout for Webster’s cross-country team and up to 50 people would participate in the run. This year, the event will see over 3,300 registered participants.

In 1998, the event started being organized by YellowJacket Racing and Fleet Feet owner David Boutiller — a Webster alumnus who graduated in 1988. He said that he is happy to keep the traditional race alive.

“After a recent fire leading up to our busiest season, being able to produce this will be even more special.” Boutillier said. “Webster Turkey Trot is the kickoff to Thanksgiving in Webster and our region and we must thank the town and county, local officials and authorities, the school, the volunteers and participants for helping keep this event alive.”

Additionally, the Town of Webster will be closing the following roads at 8:30 a.m. Thanksgiving Day.