Firefighters on scene Saturday afternoon at the crash outside of the Webster Wegmans. (News 8 WROC / Emalee Burkhard)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A crash outside of the Wegmans on Empire Boulevard sent two to the hospital Saturday evening.

Details are limited at this time. News 8 staff on scene confirmed that two cars crashed into one another in the area of Bay Road and Empire Blvd., and two individuals have been transported to a nearby hospital with injuries.

One of the cars being towed after the accident Saturday evening. (News 8 WROC / Emalee Burkhard)

Firefighters with the West Webster department were among the first responders. Representatives with West Webster said that all other details will come from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The scene is being cleared as of 7:15 p.m. and both cars are being towed.

