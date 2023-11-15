ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Long before the modern comforts of refrigeration and air conditioning, one of the only ways to keep something or someone cool during the peak of summer heat was to harvest enough ice during the winter to make it last.

Once a thriving industry during Western New York’s brutal winters, the practice of harvesting and storing ice is lost on many. But it played a pivotal role in our history and our economy as meteorologist, Liam Healy found out.

On Sodus Bay lies Charles Point, the location of one of the last ice houses here in Western New York. Today, the building is used as a community center, and yet it remains a connection to a lost industry that once dominated the dead of winter in western New York.

Ice was harvested from everywhere, even the Erie Canal according to Derek Pratt, the Director of Education and Public Programming at the Erie Canal Museum.

“There was also ice harvested on the Erie Canal, however, that was strictly regulated by the state because of pretty high levels of pollution…It was largely for refrigeration purposes,” said Pratt.

In fact, refrigeration in general was one of the main reasons the ice was harvested, according to James Buswell, who used to run ice-cutting demonstrations at Beaver Lake in Baldwinsville.

James Buswell, the former ice-cutting demonstrator stated, “The reason for having the let’s say harvesting of ice was that before that time people dried their meat. They picked it.”

To store the ice, large ice houses were built all over. the ice was stored and insulated using sawdust or straw in hopes it would last. One of the largest stood at Oklahoma Beach along Irondequoit Bay. others were found along the Erie Canal which during the summer was used to deliver the massive blocks of ice to their final destination.

“There were a lot of ice houses along the canal from various maps that we have in our collections. Here you can see lots of ice houses because the canal is such an important transportation route,” said Pratt.

Ultimately, the industry slowly disappeared from the northeast once modern refrigeration became more prevalent in the middle of the 20th century. But reminders still remain like at Charles Point and the famous pink house in Wellsville