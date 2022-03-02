ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hundreds of blood drives across the nation have been canceled over the past couple months due to the dangerous conditions of snow and ice coming from winter storms. Despite living in an area that’s used to this type of inclement weather, Western New York has taken a hit in donor turnout because of the recent weather. This has impacted the number of units collected at various blood drives by up to 50 percent.

There’s another major factor contributing to the ongoing National Blood Shortage besides COVID-19. Outside of a lack of donors coming out in general, winter storms have played a critical role in furthering this lack in donor turnout. Within the Western New York region, six blood drives have been canceled this year, resulting in about 171 uncollected donations due to recent storms.

“This year has been worse, I think we’ve seen more snow in the last couple years, and more of it in short periods of time which has resulted in some cancellations and some late starts for blood drives as well as low turnout because again people don’t want to leave the comfort of their warm home when it’s really snowy and cold outside.”

Hanna Malak, Regional Donor Services Executive for Red Cross of WNY has noticed that when schools and businesses start a couple hours later it can cut into the time of scheduled blood drives, and people oftentimes cancel when it’s not safe to travel.

Hanna says that the Red Cross is always in critical need of blood because of the different shelf life’s that blood has. Both platelets, plasma and red blood cells all have different amounts of times that they stay good for.

“Platelets last 5 days, plasma can be frozen for up to a year and red cells are 42 days so we can’t collect a lot of blood one day and be good to go for the rest of the year…”

Since the Red Cross issued its first-ever blood crisis in January with this being the worst blood shortage they’ve had in over a decade, any setback due to weather puts patient care at high risk. Despite the month of March being a wild card weather wise, Hanna remains optimistic.

“We got our fingers crossed. We hope Mother Nature is going to be nice to us over the next month, maybe two months depending on how long winter will go on. We are enjoying the nicer weather and seeing good turnout because of that but we do want to encourage people to make appointments for the days and weeks to come.”

The Red Cross is always looking for volunteers to give blood. If you wish to do so you can book an appointment by going to their website, calling 1-800-RedCross, or downloading the Red Cross Blood App.

~Meteorologist Christine Gregory