ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s been a quiet first half of the snow season here in Rochester and sometimes that can make you forget some important items to keep in your car during the winter months. These items are always good to keep in your car, but some are more important to have especially during the winter months in Western New York.

One item that should always be in your car (no matter the time of the year) is a first aid kit. Unfortunately, you can never predict when you get into a car accident. However, keeping a first aid kit in your car can help you be prepared for any emergency on the road, not just for car accidents. Another good item to always have in your car is a flashlight. In case you find yourself in an emergent situation at night, having a flashlight to assess the situation is key. These are two items, among others, that are important to keep in your car at all times.

Gearing more towards the winter months, one essential item to keep in your car, especially here in Western New York, is a snow brush/ice scraper. Snow and freezing temperatures are a big component of the winter months here and when parking your car outside, it can get covered with snow/ice. In relation to the snow brush/ice scraper, a mini shovel could also be an essential item to have in your car. While most people do not think about carrying a shovel, it can help you in certain situations, for example, having your car snowed in at work. These three items are important to carry in your car FOR your car. But what about items to carry in your car for you?

Some important items that you can keep in your car specifically for you are a blanket, hand warmers, gloves, and an extra jacket. These four things will help you to keep warm in any sort of emergency. It’s cold here in Rochester for the winter months, so having items that can keep you warm is essential. It hasn’t been a very cold winter here yet, but we still have the second half of winter left. We could be in for some cold and snowy days ahead.