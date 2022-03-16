You may remember lanternflies, the Brood X cicadas and even murder hornets. Now experts are saying there’s a chance an invasive species of spider may have the ability to start migrating towards the northeast U.S. soon. Some are even saying they’ll arrive by “parachuting down” from the sky. Meteorologist I spoke to an ecologist from Cornell to investigate this claim.

. . .

“Nothing to fear,” is what experts are saying about the golden orb weaver known as the Joro spider. With claims being made by scientists that these large, black and yellow creatures that typically favor warm and humid conditions may now be able to survive in colder climates, this begs the question, will we soon find them moving into our backyards?

Dr. Linda Rayor, a faculty member at Cornell in the department of entomology says, although they’ve been spotted and resided in places like Georgia since 2013 with photos of the spider nearing the South Carolina border, the odds of them moving up the northeast coast are low and would take years.

Dr. Rayor states, “…because it’s native to Japan it’s possible that it will move farther north, but as anybody in upstate can testify, upstate New York is cold, it’s really, really cold and the odds of it actually establishing itself in our area is really low I would say, but nobody really knows.”

The study being referred to above involved freezing Joro spiders for 2 minutes to test their tolerance for the cold. Only 25% of the sample died as a result, which has led to recent claims that these spiders could be capable of potentially inhabiting areas with colder climates.

The claim seems more of a reach given the fact that the winters of Western New York are known for being very cold with record low, and low-high temperatures set every year. They certainly last much longer than 2 minutes. With this in mind, it remains highly unlikely they could survive through our entire winters and even parts of our spring. Although that doesn’t mean it’s impossible to see this happen over a span of 10 or more years. Even in a case like that, the process would be long and slow.

Linda says, “It’s possible that they will move northward, and my guess is they will in fact move more northward, but all these overblown stories about them ballooning in and covering the habitat. It’s just not going to happen.”

If you’re not a fan of spiders, it’s probably not comforting to know that the size of the Joro spider with the legs extended can reach up to the palm of your hand, but experts say that despite their intimidating size, they’re harmless.

Some see these spiders as scary; others see them as beautiful and beneficial as they’re known to eat pests such as grasshoppers and stink bugs. Bottom line is that there’s no need to worry about a full-on spider invasion from the sky this spring.

Additional Background

They are originally from southeast Asia in Japan, and were first introduced to Georgia and its neighboring states within the southeast U.S. sometime between 2013 and 2014.

There have been a few sightings of the Joro spider in places like Tennessee and Oklahoma, but with no evidence that they have officially found residence there.

Linda further describes the spiders as beautiful and interesting creatures. She mentions that their silk is some of the strongest known, and is becoming a huge focus of research in biotechnology. Due to the silk’s strong and lightweight qualities it’s possible it could be used as parachute material, or as better protective mesh/gear for police in the future.

Did you know?

This sexual size dimorphism, or difference in the size of the females and males, is some of the most extreme of all other animals.

Joro spider females are 100 times bigger than the males and have been known to eat the male if they’re seen relatively larger.

~Meteorologist Christine Gregory