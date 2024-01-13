ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — On Saturday, January 13, Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement that the Bills vs. Steelers Wild Card matchup would be moved to Monday, January 15, at 4:30pm still at Highmark Stadium. Two questions remain though: Will the weather be any better and will you even be able to get to Highmark Stadium to watch the game?

In short, the weather, despite the lake effect snow band still flowing off of Lake Erie, will arguably be better. Better enough to give crews time to work on the roads and the stadium clearing a path for the Bills Mafia.

SUNDAY

Before we get to Monday, lets focus in on Sunday. What happens then will have ripple effects into Monday. Through early Sunday morning, we see the main band of lake effect snow primarily impacting Buffalo, and the Niagara Frontier, or to put it in Orchard Park terms, north of the stadium. Past 9am, the band begins to drop south, settling over southern Buffalo, and the south towns including Orchard Park by noon or just an hour from the original kick-off time. If you were out in the greater Buffalo area on Saturday night, the same blinding snow, and 1″+ an hour snowfall rates that were around will be back hammering the stadium. This will persist through sunset when once again we start to see some movement in the band eventually pulling it north as we head overnight into Monday.

Here's a look at some of our final thoughts on snow totals now that the band is fully taking shape. I FULLY, expect a few surprises to come through as this band evolves. The trickiest part to this forecast is the northern edge of it. Biggest boom/bust lies there. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/LKm9GqySJ5 — Liam Healy ☄️ (@LiamHealyWX) January 13, 2024

MONDAY (GAME DAY)

Highmark, and Orchard Park get some relief here through the morning and the afternoon. While there will still be snow showers, flurries, and occasionally steady snow at times through the day along southern edge of the lake effect snow band, the heart of the band should be focused north towards Buffalo. In addition to being weaker than the day before, the band being pushed off to the north will allow for road crews to make sure the path to the stadium is clear. Though keep in mind with Buffalo proper still being in the thick of the band through the morning those headed out from Rochester will run into slow downs coming in along I-90 once you hit the area near and just south of Buffalo.

A few other things to consider into Monday as well. The snow will be one thing. The cold and still arguably windy conditions with 20-30+mph gusts will be another major factor. Highs on Monday will struggle to make it into the low 20s, keep in mind those are the HIGH temperatures for the day. By 4:30pm for kickoff the sun will be setting and temperatures will with it. Expect actual air temperatures through the duration of the game to be in the teens, and feels like temperatures to be in the single digits or near zero.

Final Thoughts

The game should go on, but especially coming from Rochester, or anywhere east of Buffalo, it’s important to remember it will still be snowing in and around Buffalo itself even if it isn’t at Highmark Stadium. Plan for extra travel time on the way there and back for the snow still falling and on top of the fact that clean up will be ongoing from what has already fallen. The other big thing will be making sure you’re covering up all your exposed skin! With wind chills nearing zero, and the expectation that you’ll be outside a good chunk of the day you need to protect yourself against frostbite however unlikely. Also, no matter how many layers you have on already, one more probably won’t hurt as long as you can still walk and move your arms.