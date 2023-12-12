In the weather business, there is often a difference between perception and reality. Time can allow memories to blur and fade, leading to perceptions that aren’t always supported by the data. Christmas snow is one of those talking points that crops up often this time of year. Anecdotally, I’ve read more than a few comments on social media from folks referencing how Rochester doesn’t get snow on Christmas as often as we used to. So let’s ask the question: Is the idea of a “White Christmas” becoming a thing of the past in Rochester?

For this scientific journey, we must start with the definition of a White Christmas. According the the National Weather Service, a White Christmas must feature at least 1″ of snow on the ground at 7am local time Christmas Day. By this metric, it doesn’t matter if it’s 1″ or 10″. Both would qualify. The NWS archives snow depth, although it is unclear exactly what time of day that measurement was taken. NOAA NOWData features reliable Rochester snow depth measurements on Christmas Day starting in 1926. That gives us close to a full century of data to graph. Here’s what we get:

You’ll note, over the roughly 100 years plotted, the data remains highly variable. Some years had nothing, some had a bunch of snow on the ground (NOTE: Years with a “trace” of snow were treated at 0″). Regression analysis helps attempt to find a trend in the data, which is that sloping line of black dots you see. That line is important as it represents an overall relationship in the data from roughly 100 years ago to now. Indeed, there is a clear decrease in snow depth with time, suggesting snow on the ground on Christmas Day in Rochester has been decreasing.

Let’s plot this in a different way. Remember, a White Christmas doesn’t care about the depth in inches so long as it is at least 1″. For this plot, we applied a simple “Yes or No” where all years with <1″ were represented as No & those >1″ (regardless of how much above 1″) treated as Yes. Here’s what we get:

Same thing. Our trend line remains sloped toward an overall decrease in at least 1″ of snow on the ground in Rochester Christmas Day. Put another way, having a White Christmas in Rochester has indeed been more difficult to come by as time has gone on.

Now, there are a few limitations with all of this. First, we’re a region with lake effect snow. The above data represents a single point location, currently the Rochester Airport. There have certainly been years where perhaps no snow fell at the official measuring site but did elsewhere. That logic works both ways, however. It’s possible some years that did feature snow at the measuring site wasn’t representative of surrounding spots with bare ground. Also, it’s reasonable to question the accuracy of measurements when you’re talking about a timescale near a century.

At the end of the day, based on the above, those of you that have developed the perception that Christmas snow in Rochester is occurring less often, you have some hard data in your corner. While a century is indeed a long time, it’s quite short in the big scheme of things when attempting to extrapolate the cause of any given trend. Graphs like these can be manipulated to tell a different tale simply by starting the data set at a different year. That makes it difficult to assume a particular cause, such as global warming or natural variation.

WHAT ABOUT THIS YEAR: Current model guidance features a fairly strong lean toward milder weather sticking around through Christmas. Given this lean, it appears relatively unlikely we’ll satisfy White Christmas criteria this year.

Rochester averages on Christmas Day feature a high temperature of 36° & low of 23°. Euro ensembles continue to feature a relatively strong lean toward a milder Christmas for the Rochester region. Still no telling how it'll exactly play out, but that's the current data. pic.twitter.com/vAqfMnb1wi — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) December 12, 2023

It’s important to remember that we still have almost two weeks until Christmas. While models can offer us very broad insight into the overall pattern, we cannot and do not rely on a specifics that far out. Even in a warmer pattern, a single day of cold and snow is very possible. For now, results are not encouraging for Christmas snow lovers. But there is still plenty of time for that to change.