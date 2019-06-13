Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Cuomo Investigation
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Education
Crime
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Community organizations gather outside City Hall calling for an end to violence
Top Stories
AAA: Top 5 destinations for Easter weekend
SpaceX launches another Starship test rocket, explodes just before landing
Gallery
Man arrested after 12-year-old Florida boy kidnapped, sexually assaulted, shot in face, police say
As more get vaccinated, what does that mean for holiday celebrations?
Video
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
The Bills Report
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
High School Sports
Section V Best
Section V Live
Sports Video
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
College Sports
Football Frenzy
Big Tournament
NFL Draft
Top Stories
Eastridge girls volleyball stays undefeated in dramatic fashion
Video
Top Stories
Bills stadium to be known as Highmark Stadium
Video
Red Jacket’s Logan Keifer is Player of the Week
Video
Syracuse eliminated from NCAA tournament with loss to Houston
Football Frenzy: March 27, 2021
Video
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
As more get vaccinated, what does that mean for holiday celebrations?
Video
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Trial of ex-cop Derek Chauvin, charged in death of George Floyd, continues
Live
Top Stories
What happens if you get COVID after the first vaccine dose?
Video
Weather forecast: Spring’s finest today. Will spring snowflakes follow?
Video
Elderly Asian American woman assaulted outside NYC apartment building as staff look on
Video
Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, March 30
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Recreation
Travel
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Video Game News
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
Science
Weird News
Community
Contests
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
Community Photos
Friend For Life
First Responders Spotlight
Putting Rochester First
Career Connection
Home Improvement
Remarkable Women
Top Stories
Public Market hours adjusted for this week
Top Stories
City credit rating upgraded due to RCSD’s improving finances
Video
Easter Basket Food Drive aims to help those in need, unite the community
Video
WCMF host Dave Kane retiring after 40 years on Rochester radio
Video
Virtual job fair for RCSD at East High School throughout the week
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Newsletters
Alexa
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
April 03 2021 05:00 pm
Weather Watchers
Name
(required)
Location
(required)
Time of Observation
(required)
Current Temperature
Current Conditions
High Temperature
Low Temperature
Snowfall Total
Precipitation Total
Remarks
Submit
Trending Stories
What happens if you get COVID after the first vaccine dose?
Video
What happens if you miss your second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine?
16-year-old killed in shooting on Clifford Avenue, Rochester’s 2nd homicide in 12 hours
Video
COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands to 30+ age group, 16+ begins April 6 in New York
Video
Public Market hours adjusted for this week
Weather forecast: Spring’s finest today. Will spring snowflakes follow?
Video
Excelsior Pass: New York launches digital vaccination, testing passport app
Man dead after shooting on Rochester’s northeast side
Video
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: Spring’s finest today. Will spring snowflakes follow?
Video
Adam Interviews
Video Center
More Don't Miss
A Twitter List by News_8