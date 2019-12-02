What the Monday morning commute looks like

1  of  40
Closings
Alfred State College Alfred University Annie's Ark Bloomfield Calvary Chapel Academy Canandaigua Canandaigua Day Hab Cornell Co-op Ext.-Ontario Co. Dansville Central DRIVE Program at Keuka College Dundee Central Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham FLCC Geneva City Schools Honeoye Central Keuka College Keuka Lake School Livonia Central Marcus Whitman Midlakes Education Ctr. Mount Morris Naples Central Ontario A.R.C. Paul Mitchell the School North Haven Penn Yan School District Perinton VFW 8495 Phelps-Clifton Springs Red Jacket Seneca Falls Silver Connections Adult Day Program St. Lawrence Church St. Mary's School(Canandaigua) SUNY Geneseo Waterloo Central Wayland-Cohocton Central Wells College WFL-BVTOO Yates Office Aging-Transportation Yates-Meals on Wheels

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The snowstorm is causing many headaches for travelers on the road, in the air and causing several delays and closings across the area.

Monday morning, the roads are still bad and there is lots of snow and the streets are slippery.

Because of this storm, more than 1,900 flights around the country have been cancelled and more than 20,000, delayed.

“If you’re going to fast, you are going to lose control and could cause bodily injury,” AAA Business Adviser Steven Horn said. “You could end up in a median, you could hit another vehicle. ou could go off a ramp or something to that effect and cause some injury.”

The State Department of Transportation has more than 1500 plow trucks running statewide. The DOT wants to remind drivers not to crowd or tailgate the plows.

