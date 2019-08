ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An afternoon thunderstorm swept through Rochester and its surrounding areas Thursday, knocking out power for thousands along the way.

As of 1:38 p.m. Thursday, more than 3,300 RG&E customers had lost power in Monroe, Wayne, Livingston and Allegany Counties. More than half of those outages occurred in Penfield.

For a full, updated list of RG&E outages, visit this website.

Tree down on Kennedy Road in Penfield — 1,760 of the 3,400+ RG&E customers without power currently are in Penfield. #ROC pic.twitter.com/rY2bPogy06 — News 8 – WROC-TV (@News_8) August 8, 2019

Shots of the storm rolling over Brighton. Strong winds and rain just passed over the area with thunder and lightening. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/vL9WQo1qTM — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) August 8, 2019

Viewer sent us this photo from Meigs Street in Rochester. Be safe out there. #ROC pic.twitter.com/gkioDJbVXL — News 8 – WROC-TV (@News_8) August 8, 2019

Higher clouds from thunderstorm cloud tops slowly spilling into Rochester's sky right now. Pretty sight right now, but will turn a bit stormy before long! #ROC #WX pic.twitter.com/X5EN3BJGb6 — Josh Nichols (@wnywxguy) August 8, 2019

