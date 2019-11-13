Rochester breaks record low temperature for November 13

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Winter’s early grasp continues throughout our region.

Not to be outdone by other recent weather records, like Monday’s snowfall totals, and Tuesday’s lowest high temperature — Wednesday saw another record broken.

The low temperature of 15 degrees, recorded earlier Wednesday morning, is officially the coldest ever for November 13 in Rochester.

It’s been a rough week for fans of sunshine and warmth, and winter doesn’t even officially start for another 38 days.

The good news is that it will warm up a bit heading into the weekend and the snow has slowed quite a bit since Monday’s major snowfall.

As temperatures drop, many head to the auto shop to pick up snow tires, but we wanted to know if they are worth it.

The News 8 car has all season tires that have been used all summer. We decided to put those to the test against winter tires at the Bill Gray’s Iceplex.

Four cones were set up diagonally for a small course to drive around and after three runs the average time was 30.1 seconds. A braking test was also done to see how far the car slid on ice. READ MORE