ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you were out and about the region thinking it was unseasonably warm Monday, you were not wrong.

Rochester spiked to 77 degrees, shattering the previous record high temperature of 74 degrees — which happened twice, in 1931 and 1999.

NEW RECORD: Rochester has now spiked to 77 degrees, shattering the old 74 degree record (1999 & 1931). — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) November 9, 2020

And for those wondering, it looks like Rochester will make another run at a record high temperature for Tuesday too.

Certainly a fine fall day to celebrate a 30th birthday (looking at you, James Gilbert).

Welcoming @JamesGilbertWX to the 30+ club today! We gave him a record high as a birthday present. Not sure how we're going to one up that one for his 31st birthday. Blizzard, maybe? pic.twitter.com/lr3G9JNGXV — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) November 9, 2020

