Monday’s warmth is historical oddity for Rochester

News 8 WROC Chief Meteorologist Eric Snitil’s dog Bolt enjoying the recent warm Rochester weather. (News 8 WROC Photo/Eric Snitil)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It certainly feels like spring with the recent sunshine and warmth, and although it’s not unprecedented weather for this time of year in Rochester, it is rare.

On only eight occasions has the temperature reached 60 degrees or higher on March 9 — Monday will mark just the ninth such time since the data was recorded, dating back to 1871.

Monday’s projected high is 65 degrees in Rochester whereas the average for March 9 is 40 degrees.

While the warmth is notable in the city and surrounding suburbs, it may even be warmer in the southeastern and eastern Finger Lakes areas where temperatures may approach 70 degrees Monday.

