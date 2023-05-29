ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Summer-like weather has been around all weekend, and now with the unofficial start of summer here, many have taken advantage of the extra day off by heading right for the beach.

Kevin Shepard was one of the many who took full advantage of the weather, casting his line off the pier that leads to the Charlotte Lighthouse.

“Yeah, these are perch, ones we’re keeping, lots of gobies and a few little ones,” said Shepard.

Though, fishing is only part of his plans as he still has chores that he can’t escape even on the long weekend.

“Yeah, I’ve been fishing. I gotta do laundry…you know it’s funny you go out, and you end up all filthy,” said Shepard.

Others like Renee Dachille were just enjoying the sun, though they did forget their sunscreen

“Uhh, it’s okay, I’m ready to burn,” said Dachille as she spent the day on the water with her son.

Some took advantage of the nice weather to get some exercise, and in Sean Kelly’s case, it holds a double meaning, even if it wasn’t intentional.

“[You’ll] see me do this every memorial day,” said Sean Kelly. “This is a spot that I come to on this day. You know I go because of the bridge. Probably because of the memorials I go under the bridge or over the bridge on my way here back, so I think that’s why I end up in this spot.”

Kelly, too, while out for a good cause, did forget his sunscreen as well.

“I got my glasses. I don’t have any sunscreen…Not today, not yet,” said Kelly.

One thing to remember here if you are out and about, whether it’s on the beach or on the water today or for the rest of the summer, your sunscreen is going to be important sand and water to very reflective services that can give you a double whammy of that UV radiation. As a result, wearing sunscreen each and every day you’re out becomes more and more important as the summer goes on to protect your skin from UV damage.