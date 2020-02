ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There’s two kinds of people when it comes to winter: Those who snuggle up on the couch and refuse to leave their homes, and the people who get outdoors to shovel, hike, and take photos.

If you fall into that latter category, we want to see your photos! Post them on our Facebook, our Twitter, or email them newsroom@wroctv.com and we’ll add them to our February snowstorm photo gallery:

February snowstorm photo gallery