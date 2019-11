A snowplow pushes hail from the road during a storm in Westminster, Colo., north of Denver on Wednesday, May 18, 2011. The storm prompted tornado warnings in the area but none touched down. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The snow is falling and the plows are out are out in full force.

The City of Rochester provides an interactive map that shows where the plows are heading and how long residents can expect for their neighborhood to get service.

Weather resources: