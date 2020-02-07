Commuters take caution: Overnight ice, snow complicates morning travel

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A storm is sweeping through the Rochester region and the icy roads, poor visibility and accumulating snow fall has caused multiple schools and organizations to close for the day.

Josh Navarro takes us to the streets to show how the rain from Thursday evening has turned to ice and snow on Friday morning.

A thick sheet of ice has not only covered the roads, but cars as well. The commute deserves extra time on the roads, but also extra time for the car to defrost and be safe on the roads.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Orleans, Monroe & Wayne counties through 6am Saturday. The snow will be heaviest today from roughly 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., so the impacts will be high on those heading to work and school today. At times snowfall rates may be on the order of an 1″ or so per hour .

Several schools along with the Rochester City School District are celebrating a snow day on Friday.