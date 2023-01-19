ORCHARD PARK, NY (WROC) — The Buffalo Bills are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs on Sunday, January 22 at 3 p.m. at Highmark Stadium. The weather, as usual in Orchard Park, looks like it could play a factor for both teams, and the fans in attendance.

To get ahead of any concerns this is expected to be a minor event snowfall-wise around game time, more on par with a nuisance than something that will greatly impede travel to and from the game. Finer details follow below:

TAILGATE

For those heading out before the game to grill and get hyped for the game, be sure to dress for the low 30s, as temperatures will be hovering at that mark through much of the morning. A few breaks of sun are possible through this time, but clouds will definitely be the dominant feature. No precipitation of any kind, frozen or otherwise is expected during the tailgate as of now. Later in the day though, be advised there will very likely be snow falling but for now, it misses the tailgate.

KICK-OFF

Kick-off for the game is slated for 3 p.m. — temperatures at this hour are holding steady near or just above the freezing mark, with importantly much colder air above our heads.

Current thinking keeps snow to the south of Orchard Park at kick-off. Anything that does try to sneak ahead of the main arm of this system will have to contend with a lot of dry air which will stop much from making it to the ground initially. Despite the approaching system winds will remain on the low end of the scale out of the southwest at 5-15 mph, and gusts will top out around 25 mph at the start of the game.

HALFTIME

By halftime, dry air is getting eroded and now we should see a few flurries at least if not even some steadier snow showers beginning to move in. Temperatures in the stadium will be in the mid-30s just above freezing about halfway through the game. This will not be warm enough to promote any mixing and anything falling should remain all snow. Accumulation at this point will be limited, though you may notice a dusting on the field! Winds will pick up a touch more with gusts likely to get near 35 mph at times out of the south, and sustained winds at 5-15 mph. This will also drive wind chills into the 20s and teens at times.

FINAL WHISTLE/DRIVE HOME

Assuming the game comes to an end around 7-8 p.m., we’ll likely see some steadier light snow around this time with minimal accumulations on cars, the grass, and untreated roadways. Working in your favor will be the temperatures, which across much of Western New York will still be at or just below the freezing mark. This means that salt will be highly effective and as long as it is down the roads shouldn’t face to many issues, but still be cautious as slick spots will still be present. You should be able to make it home without issue across the major arteries as long as you budget for some extra time, and take it a little slower than if it were a sunny day!