Bello issues travel advisory for Monroe County amid winter storm

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello has issued a travel advisory, effective immediately.

This follows a blanketing of overnight ice and snow, with more frozen precipitation in the forecast.

Bello says this travel advisory does not restrict travel, but he says residents should avoid any unnecessary travel and use extreme caution if traveling home at the end of the work day.

According to the county executive, the driving conditions are hazardous and are expected to continue due to ongoing snowfall.

“Widespread accumulating snow and ice is expected to continue throughout today and into the evening commute,” Bello said in a press release. “The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning effective until 6 a.m. Saturday. I urge residents to use extreme caution on the roads if they must travel.”

