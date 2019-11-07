And snow it begins: First sign of winter arrives in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Some are saying “say it ain’t snow.”
Others are saying “it’s snow much fun.”
However you feel about frozen precipitation — it has arrived in Rochester.
We know what to expect for the weeks and months ahead, but as far as today goes: The rain and wet snow mixture has changed to entirely wet snow in Rochester.
Temperatures remain just a touch above freezing which means all main roads are just wet. Expect several more hours of wet snow before it all winds down.
This does not appear to be a high impact traffic issue as road surfaces should remain mainly snow-free.
That said, be mindful that some secondary and elevated road surfaces that are left untreated may have a few icy spots tonight as temperatures drop.
