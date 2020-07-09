1  of  74
84th anniversary of Rochester’s hottest day ever on record

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The recent heat wave continues and even spikes Thursday with highs into the middle 90s with the heat index near 100 degrees at times.

However, if you’re sick of the heat, a reminder that it could be worse. And no, we’re not talking about the wintry snow.

On this day in 1936, Rochester set is all-time record high temperature at 102 degrees, since the data started to be collected in the 1870s.

The July 1936 Rochester record occurred during the “Dust Bowl” of the 1930s, when nearly half the nation’s all-time state high temperatures happened.

Per the NOAA Regional Climate Analysis page, a high temperature of 100° has only been achieved four times since 1926 in Rochester.

Regarding the recent heat wave, while a six day run of heat like this is impressive, longer heat waves have taken place and within recent memory in Rochester; the longest being a nine day stretch of 90+ heat back in late August and early September of 1973.

