Rochester Weather Radar

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Cuomo Investigation
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Education
Crime
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Derek Chauvin sentencing set for June in death of George Floyd
Video
Top Stories
“Not looking terribly good” for 6-12 students to return to in-person learning this school year
Video
Weather forecast: Smooth sailing into the first part of the weekend
Video
Vaccination strategy set to shift in Western New York
Video
US health panel urges restarting J&J COVID-19 vaccinations
Video
Weather
Rochester Weather
Today’s Forecast
Rochester 8 Day Weather Forecast
Rochester, NY Hourly Weather Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
The Bills Report
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
High School Sports
Section V Best
Section V Live
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
College Sports
Western NY PGA Tips
NFL Draft
Football Frenzy
Inside NY Baseball
Top Stories
AQ’s Russell and Szalkowski leave their mark on Section V football
Video
Top Stories
Section V Live: April 22, 2021
Video
Penfield cheer wins first-ever county title as head coach delivers third child
Video
Who should the Bills draft at 30th overall? Buffalo Kickoff Live’s Mock Draft Special has the answers
Video
Football Frenzy: April 20, 2021
Video
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
“Not looking terribly good” for 6-12 students to return to in-person learning this school year
Video
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Smooth sailing into the first part of the weekend
Video
Top Stories
Kucko’s Camera: A splash of spring with regional waterfalls
Video
William Fricke guilty on all charges for 2020 murder, assault, kidnapping in Canandaigua
Video
Rochester Rundown: Week of April 23, 2021
Video
Program helps homeowners become energy efficient and for some it’s free
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Recreation
Travel
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Video Game News
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
Science
Weird News
Community
Contests
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
News 8 Photo Album
Friend For Life
Remarkable Women
Be Inspired
Career Connection
First Responders Spotlight
Lilac Festival
Top Stories
WATCH: Villa of Hope’s Portraits of Hope Gala 2021
Top Stories
Community forum planned to help Rochester participate in cannabis industry
Video
Children in foster care and 125,000 miles
Video
2 new virtual performances for Rochester City Ballet
Video
RCSD holding registration event for families new to district
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Newsletters
Alexa
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
Rochester Weather Radar
Trending Stories
What happens if you get COVID after the first vaccine dose?
Video
Teen charged with murder for fatal armed carjacking attempt in Gates
Video
Why women are experiencing more side effects to COVID vaccine than men
3 injured, including child, in tractor-trailer crash on Empire Boulevard
Video
William Fricke guilty on all charges for 2020 murder, assault, kidnapping in Canandaigua
Video
Parents ask Twitter to take down account of Hilton principal charged with sexual abuse
Video
Officer identified in fatal police shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, who attacked 2 with knife
Video
“Not looking terribly good” for 6-12 students to return to in-person learning this school year
Video
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: Smooth sailing into the first part of the weekend
Video
Adam Interviews
Video Center
More Don't Miss
A Twitter List by News_8