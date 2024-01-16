ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Expect snow showers today as a cold front approaches from the west and a coastal low provides some lift for snowfall. We shouldn’t see much more than an inch or so. Behind this system will be more cold air and a west flow that leads to lake effect.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Wyoming and Genesee Counties. It’ll take effect Tuesday at 10 am and expire on Thursday at 7pm. This band of lake effect could bring some snow to Monroe County, varying on how far west you are. The farther west you are, the better chance of seeing accumulating snow. This last through Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures still ranging below average. Highs for both days are not expected to break the 25° mark.

Another weak coastal brings Western New York another shot of seeing some snow showers for Friday. Temperatures heading into the weekend are still expected to remain below average. It looks like there may be some hope of temperatures starting to warm back up at the beginning of next week.