ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Strong winds are likely Tuesday as a large storm moves into New York State.

HIGH WIND WARNINGS have been issued for Monroe, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston, Wayne and Ontario counties from 10am Tuesday to 4am Wednesday.

Temperatures will hold in the 30s through early Tuesday and the storm will be strengthening as it swings through Michigan. A brief window exists where we see snow showers as the very northeastern edge of the storm moves in, but rain takes over as temperatures get into the upper 30s by noon. We eventually get into the 40s with a steady rain. This is the time when our winds start to ramp up.

A southeast flow will accelerate from 30 mph mid-day Tuesday to 50 mph during the evening. Higher elevations will get stronger winds with gusts that could mix down to peak near 60 mph. This flow is unusual as it follows warm air that is flowing into New York State. Downed trees and powerlines will be possible and should be monitored going into the overnight and very early Wednesday. The wind turns westerly Wednesday morning and the storm moves east. There could be some quick lake effect, but it’s unlikely to accumulate with variable winds.

Thursday features a quick-moving clipper system that will spit out a quick inch or so of snow. This is followed by our next storm Saturday and Sunday. This one will look eerily similar to what’s coming on Tuesday and Wednesday with a low moving just to our north, bringing rain, snow, and wind.