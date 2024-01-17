ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Today starts as a cold morning for everyone and a snowy morning for some as lake effect will be developing east of Lake Erie. Heavy lake effect is falling near Buffalo and extending inland.

A fork in the snow. –> Directional wind shear with height is splitting this lake-effect snow band as it works inland from Lake Erie. #Buffalo #snow #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/OrTvVdNtD1 — James Gilbert (@JamesGilbertWX) January 17, 2024

Higher amounts closer to the lake. This band will at times extend into Livingston and Monroe Counties, but it shouldn’t produce more than a few tenths of an inch. If the wind aligns just right, there could be some spots west of 390 that catch an inch or two through Wednesday night.

Flakes linger into Thursday morning and we are still cold. Lows in the low teens and highs in the low 20s. A weak boundary will move through on Thursday. There’s a chance we get a few inches here, but we are on the northern edge of this system, so the focus will be in the Finger Lakes. Models may shift north and give us a bigger threat for snow. This is worth watching. Another round of cold comes on Friday and into Saturday. Winds are more northerly here, so that may lead to lake effect around Rochester through the weekend. Warmer air looks to arrive next week.