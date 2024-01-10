ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rain this morning is intermittent and will last through late this morning before transitioning to scattered snow showers. It is unlikely that these snow showers stick as temperatures will be running in the mid 30s, cooler than we were this morning.

There is a Wind Advisory in effect through this evening with gusts pushing toward 50 mph as the back edge of this storm swings through. Those winds die down after sunset.

Our next round of snow comes on Thursday as a clipper system moves to our north and scrapes by Rochester. It shouldn’t amount to much more than a trace to a few tenths of an inch. Temperatures may even be slightly too warm to clock in any accumulation. After that our eyes turn to a large storm that moves in by late Friday into Saturday. This could bring snow, wind, rain, and then back to snow as it travels through the Great Lakes and into Canada. This system will have a major impact after it passes through with a big drop in temperatures that may sustain into much of next week.